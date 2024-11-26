Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Power index decreasing 99.23 points or 1.35% at 7268.44 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 6.82%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 4.06%),Adani Power Ltd (down 2.72%),NTPC Ltd (down 2.12%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Siemens Ltd (down 1.45%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.16%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.99%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.51%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.5%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.55%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.12%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.91%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 230.96 or 0.43% at 53820.26.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 50.37 points or 0.32% at 15790.2.

The Nifty 50 index was down 71 points or 0.29% at 24150.9.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 242.18 points or 0.3% at 79867.67.

On BSE,2177 shares were trading in green, 1651 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News