Volumes spurt at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd counter

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, PVR Inox Ltd, Biocon Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 January 2025.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd notched up volume of 2.94 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26011 shares. The stock rose 4.80% to Rs.1,007.90. Volumes stood at 62509 shares in the last session.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd registered volume of 65965 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10052 shares. The stock slipped 0.26% to Rs.1,588.20. Volumes stood at 11138 shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 64962 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18484 shares. The stock increased 5.03% to Rs.532.60. Volumes stood at 24483 shares in the last session.

PVR Inox Ltd saw volume of 60872 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22213 shares. The stock dropped 5.42% to Rs.1,183.00. Volumes stood at 59039 shares in the last session.

Biocon Ltd clocked volume of 3.45 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.06% to Rs.383.90. Volumes stood at 3.08 lakh shares in the last session.

