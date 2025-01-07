Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd notched up volume of 2.94 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26011 shares

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, PVR Inox Ltd, Biocon Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 January 2025.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd notched up volume of 2.94 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26011 shares. The stock rose 4.80% to Rs.1,007.90. Volumes stood at 62509 shares in the last session.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd registered volume of 65965 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10052 shares. The stock slipped 0.26% to Rs.1,588.20. Volumes stood at 11138 shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 64962 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18484 shares. The stock increased 5.03% to Rs.532.60. Volumes stood at 24483 shares in the last session.

PVR Inox Ltd saw volume of 60872 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22213 shares. The stock dropped 5.42% to Rs.1,183.00. Volumes stood at 59039 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 300 pts higher at 78,250; Broader mkts gain 1%; Oil, health, pharma lead

Auto sales rose 9% in 2024 on strong demand for two-wheelers: Fada

Blinken on Japan visit as Nippon Steel decision weighs on relations

HMPV cases LIVE updates: Health ministry asks states to strengthen awareness, review testing

This Ramesh Damani portfolio stock surges 16%; zoomed 159% in 5 months

Biocon Ltd clocked volume of 3.45 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.06% to Rs.383.90. Volumes stood at 3.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paras Defence hits the roof after bagging supply order from Defence Ministry entity

Zydus partners with CVS Caremark

FM Nirmala Sitharaman concludes month-long stakeholder consultations for FY'26 Budget

India's auto retails grow 9% Y-o-Y in CY2024; reports FADA

GOI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹22,000 crore

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story