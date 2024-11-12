Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

VTM standalone net profit rises 93.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 54.89% to Rs 73.17 crore

Net profit of VTM rose 93.85% to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 54.89% to Rs 73.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales73.1747.24 55 OPM %18.2617.72 -PBDT15.169.90 53 PBT12.847.26 77 NP9.775.04 94

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

