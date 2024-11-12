VTM standalone net profit rises 93.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.89% to Rs 73.17 crore

Net profit of VTM rose 93.85% to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 54.89% to Rs 73.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.73.1747.2418.2617.7215.169.9012.847.269.775.04

