WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 28.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.65% to Rs 25.90 croreNet profit of WSFX Global Pay rose 28.69% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.65% to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25.9022.59 15 OPM %13.1312.04 -PBDT3.843.06 25 PBT3.142.44 29 NP3.142.44 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News