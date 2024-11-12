WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 28.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.65% to Rs 25.90 crore

Net profit of WSFX Global Pay rose 28.69% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.65% to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.25.9022.5913.1312.043.843.063.142.443.142.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News