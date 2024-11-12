Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 28.69% in the September 2024 quarter

WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 28.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 14.65% to Rs 25.90 crore

Net profit of WSFX Global Pay rose 28.69% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.65% to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25.9022.59 15 OPM %13.1312.04 -PBDT3.843.06 25 PBT3.142.44 29 NP3.142.44 29

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

