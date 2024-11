Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit rises 5.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.00% to Rs 30.94 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope rose 5.98% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.00% to Rs 30.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.30.9432.5710.1811.393.923.753.533.352.662.51

