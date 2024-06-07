Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CRISIL assigns 'A+' rating to credit facilities of Share India Securities

CRISIL assigns 'A+' rating to credit facilities of Share India Securities

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Share India Securities said that CRISIL Ratings has assigned its 'CRISIL A+/Stable/CRISIL A1+' ratings to the bank loan facilities of the company.

CRISIL Ratings stated that the ratings reflect the comfortable capital position of the Share India group, the extensive experience of the promoters in the capital market business, which has supported the groups market position, and its sound risk management practices.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

These strengths are partially offset by limited diversity in earnings with high dependence on proprietary trading income and vulnerability to regulatory changes and volatility inherent in the capital market business.

Share India Securities provides a wide array of financial services such as stock broking, commodity broking, mutual fund distribution, currency derivatives broking, portfolio management and research analysis to its retail and institutional clients.

The scrip had gained 0.04% to end at Rs 1540 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

BEML gains after CARE assigns 'A+' rating with 'stable' outlook

CRISIL assigns 'A1+' rating to short-term debt of Star Cement; reaffirms long-term rating

Infomerics Rating reaffirms 'AAA' rating on credit facitilies of RITES

CARE reaffirms credit ratings of Trident with 'stable' outlook

CARE Ratings reaffirms rating of Credo Brands with 'stable' outlook

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Sensex soars 1,619 pts; Nifty ends above 23,250; Wipro jumps over 5%

G R Infra arm gets appointed date for Rs 1,227-cr project in UP

JBM Auto Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Elgi Equipments updates on proposed divestment of stake held in JV G3 Industrial Solutions LLC, USA

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story