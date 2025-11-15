W S Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 89.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 61.25% to Rs 24.05 crore

Net profit of W S Industries (India) declined 89.41% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 61.25% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.24.0562.0710.0610.050.805.190.364.640.413.87

