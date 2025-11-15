Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.47% to Rs 14.03 crore

Net profit of Shubham Polyspin rose 8.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.47% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.0314.24-2.07-0.560.520.480.210.170.130.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News