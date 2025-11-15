Rane Holdings consolidated net profit declines 86.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.67% to Rs 1399.22 crore

Net profit of Rane Holdings declined 86.78% to Rs 23.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 177.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.67% to Rs 1399.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 916.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1399.22916.506.948.86100.2569.5248.3034.4023.49177.68

