Home / Markets / Capital Market News / W S Industries (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter

W S Industries (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 75.78% to Rs 89.12 crore

Net profit of W S Industries (India) reported to Rs 16.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.78% to Rs 89.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 139.05% to Rs 46.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 309.66% to Rs 326.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales89.1250.70 76 326.3879.67 310 OPM %8.83-3.85 -12.620.10 - PBDT8.19-1.01 LP 37.61-0.98 LP PBT7.93-1.10 LP 36.89-1.19 LP NP16.64-0.40 LP 46.9519.64 139

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Eveready Industries India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jai Balaji Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 272.98 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Trishakti Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Uniroyal Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 244.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

EaseMyTrip joins ONDC network

Great Eastern Shipping Company delivers 2004 built MR product tanker "Jag Pahel"

IFGL Refractories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

INR near three week high against US dollar

Vodafone Idea allots 139.54 cr equity shares on preferential basis

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story