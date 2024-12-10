Waaree Energies rises over 15% in five days

Waaree Energies rose 4.70% to Rs 3111, marking the fifth consecutive day of gains.

Over the past five sessions, the stock has surged by an impressive 15.77%.

On Monday, 9 December 2024, the company announced securing a significant order to supply up to 1 GW of solar modules. The order was placed by a prominent domestic customer specializing in owning, developing, and operating renewable energy projects across India. The supply of solar modules is slated to begin in the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Waaree Energies is Indias largest manufacturer of solar PV modules with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. It has four solar module manufacturing facilities in India, with international presence.

The company reported 14.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 361.65 crore while revenue from operations rose 1.04% to Rs 3,574.38 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News