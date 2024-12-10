Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers shows rise of around 6% on year

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) (Base: 1986-87=100) registered an increase of 11 points and 10 points in the months of October 2024, reaching levels of 1315 and 1326, respectively. The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for the month of October, 2024 were recorded at 5.96% and 6.00%, respectively, compared to 7.08% and 6.92% in October, 2023. The corresponding figures for September, 2024 were 6.36% for CPI-AL and 6.39% for CPI-RL.

