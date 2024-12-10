Rabi acreage up 1.5%, good gains in Pulses sowing

Indias rabi sowing has started on a positive note compared to last year. According to the latest data, the area under total rabi crops stood at 493.62 lakh hectares (lh) as on 9 December 2024, up 1.50% compared to year ago level. Area under major commodity wheat stood at 239.49 lh, up 2.28% on year. Acreage under Pulses gained 4.27% on year to 120.68 lh with Chana or Gram acreage soaring 7% to 86 lakh hectares. Total area under coarse cereals is at 35.77 lh, up 2% on year. The rabi Oilseeds acreage stood at 86.52 lh, down 4.34% on year. Area of key oilseed Mustard has dipped 4.28% on year to 81.07 lh.

