Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Mirik, West Bengal

Lemon Tree Hotels said that it has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel, Mirik, West Bengal.

The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, and is expected to open in FY 2028.

Lemon Tree Hotel, Mirik, West Bengal, will feature 50 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a meeting room, a banquet, a swimming pool, a fitness centre, and other public areas.

Vilas Pawar, CEO, managed & franchise business, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, We are thrilled to announce our further expansion in West Bengal. This new addition will complement our two existing and one upcoming property in the state, reinforcing our dedication to delivering exceptional hospitality and unforgettable experiences across the country.

Lemon Tree Hotels its principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc. under the brand names Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima, and Keys Lite.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 32.79% to Rs 35.03 crore on a 23.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 284.36 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels fell 1.31% to Rs 139.25 on the BSE.

