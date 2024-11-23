Waaree Technologies bags order for 530 solar kits

Waaree Technologies has announced that it has received a purchase order for 530 solar kits from Waaree Renewable Technologies.

The company has received order on 22 November 2024, which includes the supply of 530 solar kits, which consist of batteries, solar panel powered street lights etc.

The project is scheduled for completion within 8 weeks. The transaction will be conducted on an arm's length basis.

Additionally, the promoter, promoter group, and group companies have an interest in the entity that awarded the order.

Waaree Technologies is engaged into trading and assembling of lithium batteries and the manufacturing facility of the company is situated in Sachin, Gujarat.

Shares of Waaree Technologies slipped 2% to settle at Rs 781.75 on Friday, 22 November 2024.

