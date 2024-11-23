Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Fertilizers plans to launch of nano liquid urea production

National Fertilizers plans to launch of nano liquid urea production

Image
Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

National Fertilizers (NFL) a government-owned enterprise announced that it will begin manufacturing nano urea at its Nangal plant.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, shall be making forays in nano urea by launching its latest and ultra effective variant using cutting edge nano technology at its Nangal plant.

The company shall be manufacturing 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day at its nangal plant with the new variant.

"The company is conducting extensive field research through studying the effectiveness and acceptability of various types of nano urea variants presently available in the market," it added.

The Nano Urea is more efficient in terms of nutrient uptake and releases nitrogen more slowly. It is more environmentally friendly because it reduces the amount of nitrogen lost to the atmosphere as greenhouse gases, the firm stated.

According to companys filling, NFL is the largest urea producer amongst CPSEs in the country with a strong presence in various types of fertilizers, seeds, crop protection products. The agri business of the company is expanding with addition of a wide range of alternative fertilizers required for the Indian soil.

National Fertilizers is engaged in producing and marketing urea, neem coated urea, bio-fertilizers (solid and liquid) and other allied industrial products. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 74.71% stake in NFL.

More From This Section

Cochin Shipyard inks MoU with Seatrium Letourneau, USA

Time Technoplast receives PESO approval for high-pressure cylinder

Prakash Inds secures mining lease for Bhaskarpara Commercial Coal Mine

H.G. Infra bags LoA for 500-MW Battery Storage Project

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announces phase II of industrial parks project in Tamil Nadu

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 12.07 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 87.1 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 4,390.36 crore in Q2 FY25, down 22.36% year on year.

Shares of National Fertilizers rallied 3.39% to close at Rs 108.25 on Friday, 22 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maharashtra elections result LIVE: EC trends show NDA set to sweep Maharashtra

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: 100-run partnership for Rahul and Jaiswal

Gadkari hails Mahayuti, says prioritised development under PM's leadership

How Warren Buffett's $25 bn Coca-Cola bet earns him $776 mn in dividends

Jharkhand Election Results LIVE: EC trends show INDIA bloc crosses majority, leading in 50 seats

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story