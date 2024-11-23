Cochin Shipyard inks MoU with Seatrium Letourneau, USA

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cochin Shipyard informed that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Seatrium Letourneau USA, Inc. (SLET) for the design and critical equipment for jack-up rigs for the Indian market.

This partnership aims to capitalize on opportunities for mobile offshore drilling units designed to meet the needs of the Indian market by building on the companys extensive experience in ship construction and engineering and SLETs renowned technical expertise and design capabilities.

Cochin Shipyard is engaged in shipbuilding & ship repair. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 72.86% total voting rights in the company.

The companys consolidated net profit slipped 25.89% to Rs 149.39 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 180.89 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations grew 13% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,143.20 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip rose 0.22% to close at Rs 1,298.50 on Friday, 22 November 2024.

