Wall Street Rises on Trade Optimism and Fed Rate Cut Expectations

U.S. stocks climbed as upbeat U.S.-China trade talk remarks and hopes for Fed rate cuts boosted sentiment, with tech and hardware shares leading gains.

The Nasdaq jumped 207.65 points or 0.9% to 22,348.75 and the S&P 500 climbed 30.99 points or 0.5% to 6,615.28. The narrower Dow posted a more modest gain, inching up 49.23 points or 0.1% to 45,883.45.

Wall Street saw gains after former President Donald Trump shared upbeat remarks on U.S.-China trade talks, noting they had gone very well. He hinted at a deal involving a company favored by young Americans, likely TikTok, and highlighted strong ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of their Friday call. Investors also looked ahead to the Federal Reserves Wednesday policy announcement, with expectations of a rate cut amid subdued inflation and a softening labor market.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 96.4% chance the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points and a slim 3.6% chance of a half-point rate cut. Traders are focused on the Feds statement and Chair Jerome Powells remarks for signals on future policy moves. While another 25-basis-point cut is expected in both October and December, Powell is likely to stress that further decisions will hinge on upcoming economic data. Computer hardware stocks turned in some of the market's best performances, with the NSYE Arca Computer Hardware Index surging by 2.5% to a record closing high. Networking stock was significantly strong, as reflected by the 2.3% jump by the NYSE Arca Networking Index. Gold, steel and software stocks too saw considerable strength while airline, oil service and housing stocks showed notable moves the downside.