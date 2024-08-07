Chola MS General Insurance forges strategic partnership with Mahindra Finance

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 8:05 PM IST
For providing motor and non-life insurance solutions

Chola MS General Insurance Company, a joint venture between the Murugappa Group and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Limited of Japan, has announced a strategic partnership with Mahindra Finance, one of India's leading Non-Banking Finance Companies. This collaboration will provide motor and other non-life insurance solutions to over 10 million customers of Mahindra Finance.

Leveraging Mahindra Finance's extensive distribution network across India, Chola MS plans to enrich its general insurance offerings with customized digital solutions. These customer-centric solutions are designed to provide long-term financial protection to customers and their families. Both organizations are committed to delivering excellence through innovation and consistency catering to the diverse needs of the customers.

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

