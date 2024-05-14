Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welcast Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Welcast Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.79% to Rs 25.60 crore

Net profit of Welcast Steels reported to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.79% to Rs 25.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.86% to Rs 5.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.93% to Rs 90.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales25.6021.37 20 90.8993.63 -3 OPM %5.51-6.50 -4.684.44 - PBDT2.01-2.59 LP 7.763.29 136 PBT1.81-2.81 LP 7.012.39 193 NP1.35-2.09 LP 5.252.64 99

