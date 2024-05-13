Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Zomato Payments decides to voluntarily surrender online payment aggregator authorization

Board of Zomato Payments decides to voluntarily surrender online payment aggregator authorization

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 13 May 2024

The Board of Zomato Payments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zomato, at its meeting held on 13 May 2024 has decided the following:

- to voluntarily surrender the certificate of authorization issued by RBI to operate as an online payment aggregator; and

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

- to withdraw the application dated 11 November 2021 submitted with the RBI to operate as the issuer of pre-paid payment instruments.

The company said, "Thanks to RBI's efforts, the payments landscape in India has evolved meaningfully over the past couple of years since the time we applied for these licenses. This has over time, therefore, resulted in a seamless payment experience for customers. At Zomato, we do not see ourselves having a significant competitive advantage against the incumbents in the payments space and hence we don't foresee a business in payments space as commercially viable for us, at this stage. While we were conscious of these developments as they unfolded, the real impact was more apparent as we got closer to putting in place the structure to commence the operations. "

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Innoviti Receives RBI's Final Authorization to Operate as an Online Payment Aggregator

CAMS spurts on RBI nod to operate as online payment aggregator

Infibeam Avenues spurts on receiving payment aggregator licence from RBI

Paytm hits the floor after RBI places restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank

Around 90-fold increase in Retail digital payments in India over 12 years, Says RBI Governor

Board of Tata Communications approves change in Chief Human Resources Officer

Board of Shriram Finance approves divestment of Shriram Housing Finance

Benchmarks stage comeback after initial slump, VIX crosses 20 mark

Consumer price inflation eases to 4.83% in April

Protium Finance standalone net profit rises 59.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story