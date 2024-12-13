Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Spurts 1.48%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added 5.59% over last one month compared to 2.8% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 4.53% rise in the SENSEX

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose 1.48% today to trade at Rs 143.6. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.17% to quote at 27064.28. The index is up 2.8 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil India Ltd increased 0.93% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 0.92% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 22.89 % over last one year compared to the 15.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added 5.59% over last one month compared to 2.8% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 4.53% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.87 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 196.8 on 08 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 117.25 on 21 Dec 2023.

