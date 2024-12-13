Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Spurts 1.48%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Spurts 1.48%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added 5.59% over last one month compared to 2.8% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 4.53% rise in the SENSEX

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose 1.48% today to trade at Rs 143.6. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.17% to quote at 27064.28. The index is up 2.8 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil India Ltd increased 0.93% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 0.92% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 22.89 % over last one year compared to the 15.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added 5.59% over last one month compared to 2.8% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 4.53% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.87 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 196.8 on 08 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 117.25 on 21 Dec 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi HC refuses registration of FIR against Congress chief Kharge

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 600 pts to 80,700; Nifty nears 24,350; Metal, PSB, Auto drag most

Nifty Metal slips 2% intraday; SAIL, NMDC down over 4%, Tata Steel over 2%

Rupee recovers, gains 5 paise to 84.83 against US dollar in early trade

LIVE news updates: Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threat via email, 2nd time this week

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story