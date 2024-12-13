Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 360 ONE AAM to acquire equity shares of Maple Infra InvIT Investment Manager

360 ONE AAM to acquire equity shares of Maple Infra InvIT Investment Manager

Image
Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

360 ONE Alternates Asset Management (360 ONE AAM), wholly owned subsidiary of 360 ONE WAM, has entered into a share purchase agreement dated 12 December 2024, to acquire certain equity shares (Acquisition) of Maple Infra InvIT Investment Manager (Maple).

360 ONE proposes to make a minority financial investment in Maple, an investment manager entity for Maple Infrastructure Trust (formerly known as Indian Highway Concessions Trust). Maple Infrastructure Trust, registered as infrastructure investment trust with SEBI under the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, owns and operates more than 1,200 lane kms of road assets in India. Various schemes of 360 ONE Private Equity Fund, managed by 360 ONE AAM have invested in units of Maple Infrastructure Trust.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IGI IPO subscription opens today: GMP up 18%; Should you bid or avoid?

Defence Ministry's Sukhoi deal boosts Hindustan Aeronautics shares by 2%

Rajiv Bajaj's Rishabh Family Trust buys land in Koregaon Park for Rs 72 cr

UK consumer confidence touches 4-month high in December: GfK survey

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 500 pts to 80,750; Nifty below 24,400; All sectors in red

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story