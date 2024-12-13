360 ONE AAM to acquire equity shares of Maple Infra InvIT Investment Manager

360 ONE Alternates Asset Management (360 ONE AAM), wholly owned subsidiary of 360 ONE WAM, has entered into a share purchase agreement dated 12 December 2024, to acquire certain equity shares (Acquisition) of Maple Infra InvIT Investment Manager (Maple).

360 ONE proposes to make a minority financial investment in Maple, an investment manager entity for Maple Infrastructure Trust (formerly known as Indian Highway Concessions Trust). Maple Infrastructure Trust, registered as infrastructure investment trust with SEBI under the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, owns and operates more than 1,200 lane kms of road assets in India. Various schemes of 360 ONE Private Equity Fund, managed by 360 ONE AAM have invested in units of Maple Infrastructure Trust.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News