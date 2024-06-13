Whirlpool forges marketing alliance with Surf Excel

To provide superior fabric care and laundry experience

Whirlpool of India has joined hands in a new marketing alliance with Surf Excel, a leading brand of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) to transform and enhance the laundry experience for consumers in India.

The two trusted brands in the home care industry have collaborated to deliver superior cleaning performance and convenience to households. The integration of innovative technologies from both brands will help in delivering superior fabric care, improving the daily laundry process, and resulting in an enhanced customer experience.

This partnership is highlighted in a new campaign that brings together the innovative technology of Whirlpool Top Load Washing Machines with the powerful cleaning performance of Surf Excel Matic Liquid Detergent, guiding consumers toward a superior and hassle-free cleaning process. Surf Excel's Stain Penetrating Power technology complements Whirlpool's 6th Sense Technology, ensuring removal of a variety of tough, dried-on stains. This synergy enables consumers to tackle stubborn stains effortlessly, saving time and effort in their daily laundry routine.

