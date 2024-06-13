Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Realty index increasing 105.82 points or 1.24% at 8659.84 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Sobha Ltd (up 7.18%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 4.05%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.93%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.45%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.86%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.68%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.33%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.2%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.09%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.1%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 198.43 or 0.4% at 50431.54.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 63.99 points or 0.42% at 15402.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 60.35 points or 0.26% at 23383.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 183.45 points or 0.24% at 76790.02.

On BSE,2092 shares were trading in green, 1084 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

