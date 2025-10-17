Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Infosys, Wipro, Zee Ent, JSW Infra, Reliance Inds

Stock Alert: Infosys, Wipro, Zee Ent, JSW Infra, Reliance Inds

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on Friday, 17 October 2025.

Earnings Today:

Reliance Industries, JSW Energy, Dixon Technologies, JSW Steel, CEAT, Central Bank of India, CRISIL, Fedbank Financial Services, AU Small Finance Bank, CESC, Himardri Specialty Chemical , PVR Inox,India MART InterMESH, RPG Lifescience, Sapphire Foods, Shoppers Stop, Sobha, Tanla Platforms,Tata Technologies, Tejas Networks, UCO Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will announce their quarterly result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Wipros consolidated net profit declined 2.53% to Rs 3,246.2 crore despite a 2.54% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 22,697.3 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26.

Infosys has reported 6.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,364 crore on a 5.2% increase in revenue to Rs 44,490 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' consolidated net profit dropped 63.47% to Rs 76.5 crore on 1.57% decline in total income to Rs 1,969.20 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25, hit by lower ad income despite higher subscription revenue.

LTIMIndtree reported 11.72% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,401.10 crore on 5.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,394.30 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

JSW Infrastructures consolidated net profit declined 2.8% to Rs 361.24 crore despite a 26.4% jump in revenue to Rs 1,265.59 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Jio Financial Services rose 0.9% to Rs 695.04 crore on 32.6% increase in total income to Rs 1,219.57 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Atlanta Electricals received Rs 183 crore order from BNC Power Projects for supply of extra-high voltage equipment.

JSW Energy arm gets letter of award (LoA) from power co of Karnataka for 400 MW, 25-Year power supply arrangement effective April 1, 2026.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

