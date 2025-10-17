Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening for equities

GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening for equities

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 2.50 points (or 0.01%) in early trade, suggesting a mildly positive start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 997.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,076.20 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs had sold shares worth Rs 895.74 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets opened weaker Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street as fears over the banking sector and trade tensions intensified.

On the data front, Singapores non-oil domestic exports posted a sharp rebound in September, jumping 6.9% from a year earlier, and reversing an 11.3% fall in August.

In the U.S., shares of regional lenders plunged on Thursday amid fears of hidden loan losses. Zions Bancorporation dropped 13% after revealing a $50 million third-quarter loss tied to two loans from its California division, while Western Alliance Bancorporation fell 11% after filing a fraud lawsuit against Cantor Group V, LLC.

The sell-off weighed broadly on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 301.07 points, or 0.7%, to 45,952.24 after briefly gaining 170 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 lost 0.6% to 6,629.07, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.5% to 22,562.54.

Domestic Market:

The key equity indices ended with strong gains today, marking their second consecutive session of advances. The rally was driven by stock-specific momentum amid the ongoing Q2 earnings season and renewed foreign fund inflows.

The Nifty closed above the 24,550 mark, led by gains in FMCG, realty, and consumer durables stocks. The Q2 FY26 earnings season boosted sentiment in banking and FMCG counters, while optimism over a possible India-US trade deal further lifted market mood.

Easing crude oil prices and expectations of monetary easing by the RBI also supported buying interest. Market breadth remained positive, indicating renewed investor appetite across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap segments.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 862.23 points or 1.04% to 83,467.66. The Nifty 50 soared 261.75 points or 1.03% to 25,585.30. In two sessions, the Sensex and Nifty have jumped 1.75% each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

