Wipro appoints Omkar Nisal as CEO-Europe Strategic Market Unit

Wipro announced Omkar Nisal's appointment as the Chief Executive Officer, Europe Strategic Market Unit (SMU), effective immediately. Omkar will report to CEO and MD Srini Pallia and will also join the Wipro Executive Board. Omkar succeeds Pierre Bruno, who is stepping down. Omkar will continue to be based in London.

Omkar has been with Wipro since 2012, establishing himself as a trusted advisor to clients, and has built high-performing teams that work with clients across business sectors to deliver exceptional results. Among his many achievements over the years, Omkar successfully ran Wipro's Banking-EMEA business, working closely with large and niche financial institutions across UKI, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This included enabling them through their digital transformation with a significant focus on customer journey redesign, enterprise engineering, ways of working, and AI-led automation.

He most recently served as the Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the UK and Ireland, managing a regional P&L of over a billion dollars.

