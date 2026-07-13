Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 179.68, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 29.33% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% drop in NIFTY and a 21.59% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 179.68, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24216.7. The Sensex is at 77693.16, up 0.16%. Wipro Ltd has slipped around 0.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28010.35, up 4.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 142.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 231.02 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 179.38, up 2.74% on the day. Wipro Ltd is down 29.33% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% drop in NIFTY and a 21.59% drop in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 14.35 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.