Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 426.1, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.21% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% fall in NIFTY and a 12.76% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 426.1, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24216.7. The Sensex is at 77693.16, up 0.16%. Emami Ltd has added around 7.38% in last one month.