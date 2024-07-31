Wipro wins multi-year IT transformation contract from MAHLE

Wipro announced that is has been selected by MAHLE, a global automotive supplier, to transform their IT infrastructure with an innovative hybrid cloud solution.

MAHLE's ambition was to provide a high quality and innovative service, allowing their internal customers to focus on their core business thereby enabling sustainable growth.

As part of this multi-year project, Wipro will migrate MAHLE's two core data centres into Wipro FullStride Cloud's hybrid cloud solutions. This will enable MAHLE's IT ecosystem to support business agility, standardize and digitize their IT ecosystem while meeting all regulatory requirements.

This enhanced business flexibility will allow MAHLE to adjust their data and computing capacity consumption based on market conditions, significantly reducing their IT costs.