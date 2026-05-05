Wockhardt Ltd spurts 8.93%, rises for third straight session

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1552.2, up 8.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.12% in last one year as compared to a 1.65% gain in NIFTY and a 9.04% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1552.2, up 8.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 23978.1. The Sensex is at 76851.91, down 0.54%. Wockhardt Ltd has added around 21.85% in last one month.