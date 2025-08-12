Wonder Electricals standalone net profit declines 37.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.12% to Rs 154.74 crore

Net profit of Wonder Electricals declined 37.64% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.12% to Rs 154.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 231.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.154.74231.363.302.673.214.491.492.951.111.78

