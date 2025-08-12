DJS Stock & Shares reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2000.00% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of DJS Stock & Shares reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2000.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.210.0161.90-600.000.13-0.060.13-0.060.10-0.06

