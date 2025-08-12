Bright Brothers standalone net profit rises 10.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 92.81 crore

Net profit of Bright Brothers rose 10.61% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 92.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

