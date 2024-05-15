Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wonder Electricals standalone net profit rises 19.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Wonder Electricals standalone net profit rises 19.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 76.98% to Rs 259.29 crore

Net profit of Wonder Electricals rose 19.60% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 76.98% to Rs 259.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.53% to Rs 10.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.61% to Rs 569.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 402.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales259.29146.51 77 569.99402.52 42 OPM %5.266.59 -4.324.28 - PBDT11.258.96 26 20.3314.30 42 PBT9.577.58 26 14.538.89 63 NP6.535.46 20 10.166.29 62

