Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 116.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 35.05% to Rs 23.35 crore

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 116.37% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.05% to Rs 23.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.22% to Rs 16.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 78.54% to Rs 90.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.3517.29 35 90.0450.43 79 OPM %35.5929.67 -30.7049.12 - PBDT6.613.70 79 21.6920.02 8 PBT6.493.54 83 21.2219.59 8 NP4.892.26 116 16.0714.32 12

First Published: May 15 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

