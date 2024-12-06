Wipro announces collaboration with SIAM.AI

To develop AI-powered digital assistant for the Tourism Authority of Thailand

Wipro announced a collaboration with SIAM.AI, a member of the NVIDIA Cloud Partner program in Thailand. The companies will leverage NVIDIA accelerated computing and software to develop an AI-powered digital assistant for the Tourism Authority of Thailand. This collaboration will utilize infrastructure, data and networks within the country, advancing Thailand's sovereign AI objectives.

The AI-powered virtual assistant, 'Sukjai'powered by the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, SIAM.AI and Wipro's Enterprise Generative AI (WeGA) Studiowill provide domestic and international travelers with personalized, up-to-date, and timely information to deliver highly tailored experiences, while enabling the Tourism Authority to seamlessly service a growing number of tourists.

Specifically, 'Sukjai' will provide 24/7 support and information on things such as transportation guidelines and schedules, destinations and lodging availability, recommended activities based on interest, and crowd flow information at top attractions, etc. It will offer customized recommendations based on individual preferences and include info on emergency services as well as safety and security alerts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News