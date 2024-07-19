Zydus receives USFDA approval for Zituvimet™ XR tablets

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval for its New Drug Application (NDA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Zituvimet™ XR (sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride) extended-release tablets.

With this, Zydus has all three NDAs of Sitagliptin (base) and combination franchise approved through the 505(b)(2) route. Notably, all the three NDAs achieved First-Cycle Approval (FCA).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Zituvimet™ XR (sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride) extended-release tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. The product will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ, India.