WSFX Global Pay reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net loss of WSFX Global Pay reported to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.24% to Rs 21.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.78% to Rs 3.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.53% to Rs 86.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

