Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit declines 40.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.73% to Rs 26.35 croreNet profit of Network People Services Technologies declined 40.14% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.73% to Rs 26.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 67.01% to Rs 44.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.80% to Rs 173.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content