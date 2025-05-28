Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit declines 40.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.73% to Rs 26.35 crore

Net profit of Network People Services Technologies declined 40.14% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.73% to Rs 26.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.01% to Rs 44.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.80% to Rs 173.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

26.3543.72173.21127.5533.2133.7134.7433.5610.3315.7567.2345.178.2713.1360.3535.576.0110.0444.9126.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News