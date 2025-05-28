Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Loyal Textile Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 40.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Loyal Textile Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 40.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 27.42% to Rs 145.72 crore

Net profit of Loyal Textile Mills reported to Rs 40.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.42% to Rs 145.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 200.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 54.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 42.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.37% to Rs 682.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 939.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales145.72200.76 -27 682.15939.19 -27 OPM %-10.12-10.50 --11.42-4.53 - PBDT-27.483.79 PL -116.18-21.60 -438 PBT-35.91-5.51 -552 -150.86-59.36 -154 NP40.75-8.64 LP -54.68-42.95 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shiva Suitings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit declines 40.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Premier Energy & Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Catvision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit declines 19.06% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story