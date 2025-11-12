Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.82% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Yaan Enterprises declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 58.82% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.080.681.855.880.050.030.030.020.020.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News