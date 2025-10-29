Yasho Industries inaugurates R&D centre at Pakhajan, Gujarat

Yasho Industries announced the inauguration of its advanced Research & Development (R&D) Centre at Pakhajan, Gujarat.

The new R&D facility, established with a capex investment of ₹ 23 crore as part of the company's FY26 annual capex plan of ₹ 100 crore, is a key pillar in Yasho Industries' innovation roadmap. The centre will enhance product development capabilities and process optimization for both domestic and global markets across industrial and consumer segments.

Equipped with cutting-edge analytical and testing instruments, the lab will house a team of 40 specialized chemists and researchers focused on developing high-performance, sustainable solutions in performance chemicals, lubricants, rubber, and specialty polymer applications.