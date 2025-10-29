Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yasho Industries inaugurates R&D centre at Pakhajan, Gujarat

Yasho Industries inaugurates R&D centre at Pakhajan, Gujarat

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Yasho Industries announced the inauguration of its advanced Research & Development (R&D) Centre at Pakhajan, Gujarat.

The new R&D facility, established with a capex investment of ₹ 23 crore as part of the company's FY26 annual capex plan of ₹ 100 crore, is a key pillar in Yasho Industries' innovation roadmap. The centre will enhance product development capabilities and process optimization for both domestic and global markets across industrial and consumer segments.

Equipped with cutting-edge analytical and testing instruments, the lab will house a team of 40 specialized chemists and researchers focused on developing high-performance, sustainable solutions in performance chemicals, lubricants, rubber, and specialty polymer applications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wipro signs strategic agreement with HanesBrands Inc.

Orkla India IPO subscribed 78%

Equities advance on positive global cues; energy, metals lead rally

Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index rises 1.93%

Sensex settles 369 pts higher; Nifty ends tad above 26,050

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story