Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index rises 1.93%

Nifty Energy index closed up 1.93% at 36347.95 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 10.79%, Reliance Power Ltd added 6.00% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd jumped 5.55%. The Nifty Energy index is down 8.00% over last one year compared to the 6.49% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index added 1.73% and Nifty Metal index added 1.71% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.45% to close at 26053.9 while the SENSEX added 0.44% to close at 84997.13 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News