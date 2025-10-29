Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro signs strategic agreement with HanesBrands Inc.

Wipro signs strategic agreement with HanesBrands Inc.

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Wipro has signed a multi-year strategic agreement with HanesBrands Inc., a global leader in iconic apparel brands. Leveraging the Wipro Intelligence WINGS platform, Wipro expects to transform HanesBrands' IT infrastructure and cybersecurity operations with an AI-first approach.

This engagement marks a significant milestone in HanesBrands' strategic IT 2.0 transformation initiative, which moves the company to a unified, AI-led managed services model. As part of this first-of-its-kind engagement, Wipro will leverage the WINGS Operations AI platform under Wipro Intelligence - a unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions and transformative offerings - to streamline operations, improve regulatory compliance, and enhance the overall IT experience for HanesBrands' consumers, suppliers, and employees, ultimately leading to cost reductions in IT operations.

Wipro will also strengthen HanesBrands' security posture by enabling AI-powered predictive and preventive operations and automation of security workflows to improve incident resolution times. Additionally, Wipro will help HanesBrands manage regulatory compliance and minimize business disruption through greater operational stability.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

