Wipro signs strategic agreement with HanesBrands Inc.

Wipro has signed a multi-year strategic agreement with HanesBrands Inc., a global leader in iconic apparel brands. Leveraging the Wipro Intelligence WINGS platform, Wipro expects to transform HanesBrands' IT infrastructure and cybersecurity operations with an AI-first approach.

This engagement marks a significant milestone in HanesBrands' strategic IT 2.0 transformation initiative, which moves the company to a unified, AI-led managed services model. As part of this first-of-its-kind engagement, Wipro will leverage the WINGS Operations AI platform under Wipro Intelligence - a unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions and transformative offerings - to streamline operations, improve regulatory compliance, and enhance the overall IT experience for HanesBrands' consumers, suppliers, and employees, ultimately leading to cost reductions in IT operations.