Zaggle Prepaid inks multiple domestic corporate expense deals

Fintech firm Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has entered into multiple agreements to provide its corporate expense management solutions to leading domestic entities.

The company will offer Zaggle Corporate Expense Cards to employees and associates of Chennai Super Kings and Superking Ventures. Each contract is valid for a period of one year.

Separately, Zaggle has signed a five-year agreement with Saurashtra Cement to deploy its Zaggle Save platform for employee expense management and benefits administration. All the agreements are domestic in nature and do not qualify as related-party transactions. The company clarified that there is no promoter or promoter group interest in the awarding entities.