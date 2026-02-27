Glenmark Pharma's USA arm to market Sodium Phosphate injection in April 2026

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Glenmark USA, will launch Sodium Phosphates InjectionUSP, 15 mM P/5 mL, 45 mM P/15 mL and 150 mM P/50 mL (3 mM P/mL) Single-Dose Vials.

The said injection is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Sodium Phosphates Injection USP, 45 mM P/15 mL (3 mM P/mL), of Hospira, Inc.

The company stated that the 15 mM P/5 mL and 150 mM P/50 mL presentations are expected to have the same therapeutic effect as the reference listed drug upon which the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) relied as the basis for safety and effectiveness.

The pharma company will begin distribution in April 2026. According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2025, the Sodium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mM P/5 mL, 45 mM P/15 mL and 150 mM P/50 mL (3 mM P/mL) Single-Dose Vials market achieved annual sales of approximately $66.8 million. Marc Kikuchi, president & business head, North America said, We look forward to the upcoming launch of Sodium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mM P/5 mL, 45 mM P/15 mL and 150 mM P/50 mL (3 mM P/mL) Single-Dose Vials, strengthening our commitment to bring to market quality and affordable alternatives for patients, while also further expanding our portfolio of products within the institutional channel.