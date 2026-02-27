Tejas Networks jumped 7.33% to Rs 399.65, extending gains to a third consecutive trading session.

The stock has climbed 25.87% over the past three sessions. However, it remains down 19.03% over the past three months and has declined 45% over the past one year.

In the previous session, the stock had surged 17.13% after the company announced that it has signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios. Under the agreement, Tejas Networks will manufacture the radios as part of its collaboration with NEC, with the partnership aimed at strengthening supply chain diversification and building a more resilient global ecosystem for telecom customers.