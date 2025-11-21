Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 98.14, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.92% in last one year as compared to a 9.24% rally in NIFTY and a 23.51% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 98.14, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 26115.75. The Sensex is at 85365.62, down 0.31%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has eased around 7.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1455.55, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63 lakh shares in last one month.